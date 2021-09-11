DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after buying an additional 3,113,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after purchasing an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 622,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 401,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

