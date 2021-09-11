DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 229,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,295. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

