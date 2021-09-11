DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 223,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,595. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.