DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 214.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,233 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 217.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 177.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 13,724.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,952,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

