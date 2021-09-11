DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Shares of DRI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 855,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,919. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $153.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

