DCM Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 15,123,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.