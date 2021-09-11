DCM Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 56.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $4,594,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 938.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 268,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 242,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 15,123,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.