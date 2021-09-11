DCM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

HGV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.30. 612,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,269. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.