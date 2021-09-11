DCM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 171,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. 76,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,091. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

