DCM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,087. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

