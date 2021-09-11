DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 3,995,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,990. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

