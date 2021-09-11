DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 3,995,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,990. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

