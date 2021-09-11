DCM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,615 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Perficient worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 194,017 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,697 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 27,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.51. 426,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $122.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

