DCM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,594. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.