DCM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 10.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,372,000 after buying an additional 387,788 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

PAHC stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,091. The firm has a market cap of $915.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

