DCM Advisors LLC Sells 26,463 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,781,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

