DCM Advisors LLC Sells 901 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

DFS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

