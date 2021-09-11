DCM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 501.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 89.9% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. 1,459,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

