DCM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DCM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,601,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.65. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.