DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.98 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $31.98 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

