DEAPcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.88 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $31.39 million and $9.88 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

