DecentBet Hits Market Cap of $506,234.98 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, DecentBet has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $506,234.98 and $770.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00161926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043952 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

