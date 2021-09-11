Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $66.98 million and $2.77 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

