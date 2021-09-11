DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00182588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,509.79 or 0.99858732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.75 or 0.07128498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.83 or 0.00868531 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

