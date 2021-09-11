DeGate Market Cap Reaches $19.90 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.90 million and $60,405.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

