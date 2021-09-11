DeHive (DHV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, DeHive has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003310 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.25 million and $396,746.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00068846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00126645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00180486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,928.88 or 1.00164877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.67 or 0.07086548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00925510 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

