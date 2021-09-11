DEJAVE (DJV) Price Reaches $285.20 on Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for $285.20 or 0.00624721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $751,499.87 and approximately $173.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00183100 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,672.37 or 1.00044124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.90 or 0.07125396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.27 or 0.00868010 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

