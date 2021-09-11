Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.