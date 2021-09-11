Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,502 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 12.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Delta Air Lines worth $363,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 47.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 12,501,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240,242. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.