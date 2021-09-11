Depth Token (DEP) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $97,540.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

