Deri Protocol Market Cap Hits $4.28 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and $348,840.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00183057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,683.58 or 1.00231538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.98 or 0.07167888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.65 or 0.00874663 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.