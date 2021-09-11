DEX (DEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,296.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. DEX has a market capitalization of $76,919.36 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 83% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00161926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043952 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

