DEXTools 1-Day Volume Tops $560,904.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $48.40 million and $560,904.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

