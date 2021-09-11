DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $51.50 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $425,518.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,843,904 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

