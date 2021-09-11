DFSocial Gaming 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,718.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $19,718.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 32% lower against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $154.27 or 0.00341808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00180139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,118.65 or 0.99967363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.17 or 0.07072753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00932111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

