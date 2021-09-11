DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

DMAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,322 shares of company stock worth $127,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $325,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 287,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $76.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

