Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $9.95 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00006057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $18,826.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002116 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,628,007 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

