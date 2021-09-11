DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSRLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DSRLF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.49. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.49.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.