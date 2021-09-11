DIGG (DIGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $237,648.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. DIGG has a market cap of $23.02 million and approximately $237,648.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40,706.95 or 0.89261182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.