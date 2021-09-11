DIGG (DIGG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $515,416.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 20% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $38,205.51 or 0.84208623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $21.61 million and approximately $515,416.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00128987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00180860 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.80 or 0.99948710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.28 or 0.07179357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00918197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

