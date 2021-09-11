DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $337.07 million and $1.97 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00425804 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.91 or 0.01233463 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

