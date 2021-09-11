Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 16.7% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $374,813.48 and approximately $38.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.86 or 0.07231939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.77 or 0.01407854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.00395663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00126665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00552519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00482654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.39 or 0.00344093 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,743,038 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

