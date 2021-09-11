Digitex (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Digitex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00162577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043844 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

