Digix Gold Token (DGX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $49,128.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $54.39 or 0.00119375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00059741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00162141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043379 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,641 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

