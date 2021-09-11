Dimecoin (DIME) Price Tops $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $389.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00139104 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

