Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Diodes worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,152,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,960,710. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.