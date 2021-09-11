Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target Raised to GBX 344 at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

DLG stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 303.30 ($3.96). The company had a trading volume of 2,887,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,141. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.45. The company has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,034.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

