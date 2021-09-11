Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 11,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent quarter.

