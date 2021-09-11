disBalancer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $94,962.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $94,962.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00070031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00127677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00181125 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.38 or 0.99860135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.59 or 0.07142621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00926111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,551 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

