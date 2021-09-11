Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.82 and traded as low as C$1.53. Discovery Silver shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 521,395 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$4.00 target price on Discovery Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 48.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.23 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

